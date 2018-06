Sibanye Stillwater is hosting an investor day in Johannesburg today. Its CEO Neal Froneman is trying to allay concerns over the company’s terrible safety record in the gold sector and its impact on profits. Froneman also updated shareholders about Sibanye’s bid to buy Lonmin. The deal is expected to prevent the struggling platinum miner from going bust but will result in 12,000 job losses. He spoke to CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters for more.

Advertisement