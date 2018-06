CNBC Africa is joined by Brooks Spector, Associate Editor, ‎The Daily Maverick to speak about the significance of South Africa finally making it back on the guest list for the annual economic meeting of the most powerful nations, the G7 summit. This is a promising turn of events for the country after what President Ramphosa described as a "seven-year lull" of South Africa’s absence.

