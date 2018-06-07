Understanding the challenges affecting Africa’s water economy

According to re-circulate, 50 per cent of Africans live in areas without adequate water and the number is expected to grow to 800 million people by 2025. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the challenges of Africa’s water economy are Professor Nigel Paul Director for Global Eco-innovation at Lancaster University, Professor Kirk Semple, Director for International Engagement at the Lancaster Environment Centre at Lancaster University and Akanimo Odon, Africa Strategy Adviser for the Lancaster Environment Centre at Lancaster University.

Advertisement