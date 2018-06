Nigeria’s 2018 budget has broken two records; coming in at 9.1 trillion naira it’s the country’s most expensive spending plan in history. And after spending seven months in the legislative and executive quarters, it is also the country’s most delayed budget. Seun Onigbinde, co-founder of BudgIT, join CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the delay on the country. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/

