About five years ago the Kigali Special Economic zone was flagged off by the Rwandan government with aims to boost her manufacturing industry and significantly reduce the trade deficit. On the back of Phase I and Phase II success, the country earmarked eight other zones outside Kigali. CNBC Africa spoke to Naphtal Kazoora, Special Economic Zones Division Head at the Rwanda Development Board. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/

Advertisement