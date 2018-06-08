What is the true cost of financial crime in Africa?

A recent Thomson Reuters report says Africa has a higher percentage of companies affected by fraud, theft, money laundering or other financial crimes than the global average. The report highlights that companies in Africa lost about 3.6 per cent of their turnover to bribery and corruption, while 3.4 per cent of the regional turnover is spent on combatting financial crime. Michael Meadon, Head of Market Development at Thomson Reuters joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.

