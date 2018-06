A recent directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria is seeking to impose a 0.005 percent charge on all electronic transactions into a National Cybersecurity Fund. Olusola Teniola the president of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria says this will be the 39th levy to be imposed on the country’s telcos who are already overtaxed. He joins CNBC Africa to discuss how Nigeria’s telcos are coping with the current tax regime.

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/