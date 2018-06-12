DRC election commission chief speaks on upcoming elections

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s cabinet on Thursday unanimously approved the creation of a "grand political electoral coalition" named the Common Front for Congo (FCC), designed to provide support for a single candidate for the presidential elections. The FCC named incumbent President Kabila as its moral authority. Joining CNBC Africa to understand the events building up to the elections is Corneille Nangaa, President of the Independent Election Commission of the DRC.

