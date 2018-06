According to the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the late passage of Nigeria’s 9.1 trillion naira 2018 budget is a threat to achieving the targets of the Economic Recovery Growth Plan targets and Nigeria’s goal of becoming one of the top 20 economies by 2020. Vincent Nwani, Director at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce joins CNBC Africa to discuss the implications of the late passage of the budget.

