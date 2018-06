The turbulence at the G7 summit saw a face-off between Trump and the other G7 countries about the increased pressure on trade. With this threatening South Africa’s economy, we are also holding our breaths for the Trump/Kim Jong-Un Summit which could see the North Korea throwing out its nuclear weapons .Joining CNBC Africa for more is Jameel Ahmad, Global Head of Currency Strategy & Market Research at FXTM.

