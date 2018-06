This weekend will mark the forty second anniversary of Youth Day in South Africa. On the 16th of June 1976, over 500 youths were killed in the Soweto Uprisings, fighting the system. Jamaican youth minister, Floyd Green, has travelled nearly twelve thousand kilometres from the other side of the world to pay his respects forty two years on what do the children of Soweto mean to the youth of the rest of the world.

