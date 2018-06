The idea of 4th Industrial Revolution is often met with angst, leaving the perception of many losers and few winners. Hear what CNBC Africa’s Gugulethu Mfuphi’s guests, Andrew Dittberner, Chief Investment Officer, Private Client Securities, Old Mutual Wealth, and Mark Ingham, Director, Ingham Analytics have to say about this. They also talk about Micron Technology, Aphabet, Amazon, Tencent, Netflix and iQiyi.

