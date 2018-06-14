African Development Bank: Highlights of the last quarter

From forecasting Africa’s growth through its Africa economic outlook, launching its state-of-the-art Nigeria Country Department office complex in Abuja, making agric enthusiasts of students across Nigeria, to making a strong statement at the World Economic Forum; the African Development Bank is definitely leaving no stone unturned in fulfilling its mandate to reform Africa’s economy. CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole takes you through activities of the AfDB, over the last quarter.

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/insights/african-development-bank/