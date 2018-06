President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent announcement of June 12 as the new democracy day for Nigeria has been received with mixed reactions across the country. CNBC Africa discussed the symbolism of this new date with Ayo Obe, Partner at Ogunsola Shonibare, Chima Nwajagu, Founding Partner at Blackcreek Partners and Sani Aminu Dutsinma, Managing Director of the Islamic Banking and Finance Institute.

Advertisement