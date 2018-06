Processes for affordable health care in Nigeria are covered by a provision of the National Health Insurance Scheme’s Act 35 of 1999. 19 years on, the reality of experiencing affordable healthcare remains elusive for most Nigerians. CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole caught up with Jide Idris, Commissioner of Health for Lagos State to discuss digitisation and affordable health care in Nigeria, brain drain across West Africa’s health sector and more.

