Digitising maternal and public healthcare in Africa

Eight African countries top the list of the 10 worst countries to be born in the world. That’s according to the latest Unicef Report on child and maternal mortality. As Africa’s talks leveraging on digital technology to improve maternal and public health care, CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole caught up with Toyin Saraki, Founder, and President, of the Wellbeing Foundation, at the Forbes Africa and Phillips ‘Future of Health Summit’. They dissect the continent’s response to policy, infrastructural and cultural problems, in the quest for affordable, quality and digitised healthcare.

