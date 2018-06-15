Eskom begins stage one of load shedding

South Africa on Friday experienced its second consecutive day of load shedding, with power outages likely to continue over the weekend. Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said that stage 1 load shedding started at 11:30 this morning and is set to continue until 21:00 due to units that have broken down. This comes as workers embarked on a strike demanding salary increases, something the power utility says it can’t afford. He joins CNBC Africa for more.

