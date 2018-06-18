Mercantile CEO Karl Kumbier opens up on decision to sell

Mercantile Bank, which has been on the block since last year will have a new parent by the end of this year. The Portuguese government has approved a shortlist of four potential buyers. They include a consortium comprising Arise B.V. and Grindrod Bank; Capitec Bank; Nedbank and a consortium comprising the Public Investment Corporation and Bayport Financial Services. The approved potential buyers will now be allowed to conduct a due diligence process on Mercantile. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Karl Kumbier, CEO of Mercantile.

