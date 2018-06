Cement producer PPC’s headline earnings per share more than doubled to 15 cps boosted by strong performances in its other African operations, particularly in Zimbabwe and Rwanda. Revenue for the year went up 7 per cent to R10.3 billion whilst operating profit declined by 7 per cent to R956 million. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Tryphosa Ramano, CFO of PPC.

