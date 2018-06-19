Talking Books Ep 9: ‘Coalition Country: South Africa after the ANC’ book by Leon Schreiber

The 2019 South African elections are just around the corner. We’ve learned from the ANC elective conference in December that things can change rapidly in the political arena these days. Is the ANC’s grip on power slipping? What are the changes are more than isolated pockets of coalition governance? Dr Leon Schreiber, a senior research specialist at Princeton University, explores the possibilities that lie ahead for South Africa in his book Coalition Country: South Africa after the ANC.

