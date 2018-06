Africa will have to capture the informal trade in order to grow economies. In South Africa, the informal sector makes up a large portion of the economy – involving 2.9 million people which translates to just over 17 per cent of employment in the country. Joining CNBC Africa to understand the economic impact of informal markets is Ben Leo, CEO of Fraym and ex Director of African Affairs at the White House.

