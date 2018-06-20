Accelerate targets lower debt in tough property market

Accelerate Property Fund reported growth in its full year results. Net asset value increased by 6.9 per cent to R7.8 billion and the company’s property portfolio is sitting at R12.3 billion. They say the focus for this year was consolidation to manage the difficult macroeconomic factors.

The group’s COO, Andrew Costa, joins CNBC Africa for more.

