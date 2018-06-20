The South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Coinrail reported that it was hacked over the weekend, sparking a fall in bitcoin amid renewed concerns about security at virtual currency exchanges. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the vulnerability of bitcoin exchange security is Ran Neu-Ner, Founder and CEO of Onchain Capital and host of CNBC Africa’s Crypto Trader.
Bitcoin’s vulnerabilities exposed
