Bitcoin’s vulnerabilities exposed

By
CNBC Africa
-
0

The South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Coinrail reported that it was hacked over the weekend, sparking a fall in bitcoin amid renewed concerns about security at virtual currency exchanges. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the vulnerability of bitcoin exchange security is Ran Neu-Ner, Founder and CEO of Onchain Capital and host of CNBC Africa’s Crypto Trader.
