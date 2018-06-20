Eskom implemented load-shedding last week when its workers went on a strike demanding a salary increase. Wage talks resumed on Tuesday and the power utility has since made a 4.7 per cent increase offer. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss these new developments at Eskom is the utility’s Spokesperson, Khulu Phasiwe.
Eskom reveals how it will pay for wage increase
