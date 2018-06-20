IMF projects economic growth for Cote d’Ivoire

On the back of the conclusion of the International Monetary Fund’s 2018 Article IV Consultation with Cote d’Ivoire, the Bretton Woods organisation has approved a 136.6 million dollar disbursement with Cote d’Ivoire. The IMF also expects the country’s strong economic growth to continue this year. Ayalanesh Tafesse, Country Risk Analyst at RMB joins CNBC Africa to give an economic outlook for the country.

