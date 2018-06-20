Almost 20 per cent of all cross border commercial payments sent by African banks now remain in the continent. Intra-African clearing of payments increased to 12.3 per cent in 2017. Chris Hamilton, CEO of BankservAfrica spoke to CNBC Africa on the future of transfer systems in Africa.
Intra-African payments systems: What the future holds?
