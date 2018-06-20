The rand has plunged to its lowest level in more than six months, when Jacob Zuma was president, as tit-for-tat trade tensions between China and the US continue. This is not the only turn of events putting the South African economy under pressure. CNBC Africa is joined by Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist, Investec.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/
Investec’s economic outlook on SA
The rand has plunged to its lowest level in more than six months, when Jacob Zuma was president, as tit-for-tat trade tensions between China and the US continue. This is not the only turn of events putting the South African economy under pressure. CNBC Africa is joined by Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist, Investec.