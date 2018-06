Moody’s Investors Service says higher oil prices and fiscal consolidation efforts are expected to contain Nigeria’s budget deficit at 2.6 per cent this year. Aurelien Mali, Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa to discuss Nigeria’s continued dependence on oil and gas revenues and the risks associated with it in the near, medium and long-term.

