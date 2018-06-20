SALGA’s Parks Tau on how to fix SA’s municipalities, ANC Gauteng conferences

Why are so many South African Municipalities financially challenged and what can SALGA do about it? Also, Next month will be a decider for the ANC in Gauteng as will be crowing the new king for a five year term. Parks Tau, Chairperson of SALGA and Chair of the ANC in Johannesburg joins CNBC Africa for a discussion on Politics and Money.

