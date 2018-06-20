Why are so many South African Municipalities financially challenged and what can SALGA do about it? Also, Next month will be a decider for the ANC in Gauteng as will be crowing the new king for a five year term. Parks Tau, Chairperson of SALGA and Chair of the ANC in Johannesburg joins CNBC Africa for a discussion on Politics and Money.
SALGA’s Parks Tau on how to fix SA’s municipalities, ANC Gauteng conferences
