CNBC Africa is joined by the CEO for Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa, Sabine Dall’Omo. With the South African economy in need of recovery after the fall from the initial high of "ramaphoria", she joins me to speak about their contribution to rebuilding the country’s National development Plan.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/
Siemens discusses its commitment to sustainable development in SA
CNBC Africa is joined by the CEO for Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa, Sabine Dall’Omo. With the South African economy in need of recovery after the fall from the initial high of "ramaphoria", she joins me to speak about their contribution to rebuilding the country’s National development Plan.