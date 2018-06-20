Understanding West Africa’s mobile economy

A recent report by GSMA says the mobile ecosystem in West Africa contributed 37 billion dollars in 2017, which is equivalent to 6.5 percent of GDP. GSMA estimates that mobile will contribute 51 billion dollars to the West African economy by 2022 – that is equivalent to 7.7 per cent of West Africa’s GDP. Akinwale Goodluck, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at GSMA joined CNBC Africa to shed more insight on this.

