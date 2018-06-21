Cote d’Ivoire host Second regional roundtable on infrastructure governance

Representatives from Cote d’Ivoire’s government, multilateral development banks, the private sector, and civil society are meeting in Abidjan this week for the Second Regional Roundtable on Infrastructure Governance and Tools. They hope to address governance gaps and showcase tools that could help boost infrastructure investment in West Africa. Pierre Laporte, Country Director for Cote d’Ivoire at the World Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss the outcome of the meetings.

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/