How value addition can boost economic growth in Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa is the leading exporter of agricultural commodities for the global market. But most of the region’s exported commodities leave the continent’s shores in its raw state. Bismarck Rewane, MD/CEO Financial Derivatives and Akin Laoye, Executive Director, FTN Cocoa Processors join CNBC Africa to make a case for how value addition to commodities on the continent could lead to improved economic outcomes.

