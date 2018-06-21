Imperial to separately list its auto dealership

CNBC Africa
South African transport group, Imperial Holdings will spin off and separately list its auto dealership business, Motus, in a strategic move aimed at creating value for shareholders. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Imperial CEO Osman Arbee.
