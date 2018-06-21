The ministers of SADC nations are being hosted this week in the economic hub of Durban on the coast of South Africa, to begin discussions about a smooth transition for Africa into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. CNBC Africa’s Rofhiwa Madzena spoke to the Minister of Science and Technology, Mmamoloko Kubayi on regional integration.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/
Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for more inclusion in science and technology
The ministers of SADC nations are being hosted this week in the economic hub of Durban on the coast of South Africa, to begin discussions about a smooth transition for Africa into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. CNBC Africa’s Rofhiwa Madzena spoke to the Minister of Science and Technology, Mmamoloko Kubayi on regional integration.