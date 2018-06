Saving and Credit Cooperatives in Rwanda are credited with contributing to the increase of financial inclusion in the country to 89 per cent currently from 21 per cent in 2009 when they were created. However, poor management and manual accounting are among issues that hamper their growth. CNBC Africa’s Steven Muvunyi sat down with Prof. Jean Bosco Harelimana, Director General of Rwanda Cooperative Agency.

