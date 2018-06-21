If the SADC region is to benefit entirely from the 4th industrial revolution, it will have to prioritise skills development and significantly alter the ways in which educational programs are currently run. Professor Nelson Torto, Executive Director of the African Academy of Sciences sheds more light on this.
SADC urged to address skills gap as to benefit from 4th industrial revolution
