On the notion of developing technology in the Fourth Industrial revolution, we turn to danger of cyber theft. The risk and costs of data theft have been hot news in South Africa recently. Both Liberty and the Bitcoin exchange were victims of data breach and this brings to mind questions about how safe your data is online. CNBC Africa is joined by Barry Scott, CTO, Centrify EMEA for more.
The main cause of data breaches in companies revealed
