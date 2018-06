Described as Africa’s Starchitect, Olajumoke Adonowo Founder of AD Consulting knows a thing or two about contemporary architecture in Africa. Her designs have won several awards both at home and internationally but it is her story of finding her purpose that has made her the woman she is today. Catch her inspirational story with Peace Hyde on this episode of Against the Odds with Peace Hyde.

