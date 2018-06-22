AU, AfroChampions Initiative undertake sensitization program on the AfCFTA

After raising concerns about limited participation of women in the continental free trade agreement, the AU in partnership with the AfroChampions initiative travelled across the continent engaging with women in informal trade on their role and the benefits of the agreement to their businesses. CNBC Africa spoke to Victoria Bright, Executive Chairman at International Legal Consultancy Services LtD the lead woman during the sensitization to explain the role of women in this.

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/