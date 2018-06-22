Call for SA to re-skill its educators

By
CNBC Africa
-
0

To fully embrace the 4th Industrial Revolution, education systems will have to change for the learners as well as teachers. Ella Mokgalane, CEO, South African Council of Educators shares her thoughts on how the department of basic education needs to re-skill educators.
