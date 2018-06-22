Everything you need to know about the National Health Insurance Bill

Yesterday South African Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi released the National Health Insurance Bill to the public. This bill is the first time the government has put together legislative guidelines for the healthcare industry. CNBC Africa is joined by Dr Guni Goolab from the Government Employees Medical Scheme and Dr Brian Ruff, Co-Founder of PPO Serve with more on the implications following this.

