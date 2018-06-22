A report produced by Bain in partnership with the Economist Intelligence Unit argues that the most important asset to a business’s performance is its human capital. Companies that look after their employees before their financial resources produced improved results. Michael Mankins, Head of Bain’s Global Organisation Practice joins CNBC Africa for more.
Harnessing human capital for greater productivity in the workplace
