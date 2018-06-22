Real estate investment firm, Stenprop has been admitted to trade on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange with the trading commencing this morning. Joining CNBC Africa is Paul Arenson, Chief Executive Officer of Stenprop.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/
Key takeaways from the SAPOA property convention
Real estate investment firm, Stenprop has been admitted to trade on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange with the trading commencing this morning. Joining CNBC Africa is Paul Arenson, Chief Executive Officer of Stenprop.