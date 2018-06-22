The ANC has been battling to see through several provincial elective conferences, as members throughout different parts of the country have lodge complaints and even legal challenges interdicting those conferences. Ahead of the Gauteng ANC provincial conference, Political Capital spoke to the MEC of economic development in Gauteng, Lebogang Maile about his nomination for deputy chairperson of the province.
Lebogang Maile slams Mashaba’s adminstration for poor service delivery
