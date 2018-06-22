Namibia is gearing up for the 4th Industrial Revolution by engaging with other leaders within the SADC region about policies that would support greater technical skills development program to drive innovation in key sectors. Namibia’s minister of Higher Education, Training and Innnovation, Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi sheds more light on this.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/
Namibia calls for greater cooperation in skills development within SADC
Namibia is gearing up for the 4th Industrial Revolution by engaging with other leaders within the SADC region about policies that would support greater technical skills development program to drive innovation in key sectors. Namibia’s minister of Higher Education, Training and Innnovation, Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi sheds more light on this.