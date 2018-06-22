Africa’s biggest company Naspers reported a hefty 72% rise in annual profit. This was on the back of a strong performance by Tencent. Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk speaks to CNBC Africa about Tencent and its classifieds business turning a corner. He also shares with CNBC Africa where its next bets will be.
Naspers’ Classifieds business has just turned profitable, this is where its CEO sees its next bets
