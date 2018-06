SEACOM best known for its 17 000 km undersea network along the eastern and southern coastlines, the group also stepped into the field of fibre in July 2017 with its “pilot” self-deployment of a 7.3 km network to business and home users, the firm plans to triple or quadruple its amount of self-deployed fibre in 2018. To better understand this, CNBC Africa is joined by CEO Byron Clatterbuck.