In the absence of an OMO auction on Friday, traders say the money market in Nigeria is still awash with liquidity of around 610 billion naira. Oluwaseun Ameye, Fixed income trader at CITI Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to discuss what will shape activities on the FMDQ Markets that is the fixed income, forex and derivatives markets this week.
FMDQ Markets: What to look out for this week
