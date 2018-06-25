How SA businesses can tackle youth unemployment

It is youth month and issues of unemployment, lack of upskilling and empowerment continue to persist in South Africa. As a means to tackle some of these issues President Ramaphosa recently launched the Youth Employment Service initiative. However, Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters is of the view that business also has the responsibility to contribute to youth development; he joins CNBC Africa for more.

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/